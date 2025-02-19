Supercomputer predicts League One table with Huddersfield Town, Birmingham City, Barnsley and Wrexham verdicts

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 19th Feb 2025, 16:18 BST
Updated 19th Feb 2025, 16:58 BST
The supercomputer has been deployed to predict how the likes of Huddersfield Town and Barnsley will fare in League One this season.

Birmingham City are peeling away at the top of the table, although the battles for second place and a play-off spot are shaping up to be tense. Wycombe Wanderers are the closest to the Blues, sitting second on 63 points.

Five points behind the Chairboys are Wrexham, who are targeting yet another promotion to continue their stunning rise through the pyramid. Stockport County trail the Red Dragons by a point, while Huddersfield are keeping the pressure on in fifth.

Leyton Orient complete the top six, with Charlton Athletic, Bolton Wanderers and Reading among those in the chasing pack. Barnsley’s recent struggles for points have seen the Reds fall to 11th, 10 points adrift of the play-offs.

Rotherham United were fancied for a promotion tilt in pre-season but it has not been plain-sailing under Steve Evans. The Millers currently sit 14th in the table, on just 38 points.

Here is how the Football Web Pages supercomputer expects the final League One table to look.

Here is how the Opta supercomputer thinks the final League One table will look.

1. Supercomputer predicts final League One table

Here is how the Opta supercomputer thinks the final League One table will look. Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Expected points: 36.04

2. 24. Shrewsbury Town

Expected points: 36.04 Photo: Warren Little/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Expected points: 37.75

3. 23. Cambridge United

Expected points: 37.75 Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Expected points: 42.58

4. 22. Crawley Town

Expected points: 42.58 Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Birmingham CityLeague OneWrexhamBarnsleyWycombe WanderersBolton WanderersStockport County
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice