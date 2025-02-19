Birmingham City are peeling away at the top of the table, although the battles for second place and a play-off spot are shaping up to be tense. Wycombe Wanderers are the closest to the Blues, sitting second on 63 points.

Five points behind the Chairboys are Wrexham, who are targeting yet another promotion to continue their stunning rise through the pyramid. Stockport County trail the Red Dragons by a point, while Huddersfield are keeping the pressure on in fifth.

Leyton Orient complete the top six, with Charlton Athletic, Bolton Wanderers and Reading among those in the chasing pack. Barnsley’s recent struggles for points have seen the Reds fall to 11th, 10 points adrift of the play-offs.

Rotherham United were fancied for a promotion tilt in pre-season but it has not been plain-sailing under Steve Evans. The Millers currently sit 14th in the table, on just 38 points.

Here is how the Football Web Pages supercomputer expects the final League One table to look.