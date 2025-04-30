Swansea City have unveiled former Leeds United and Bradford City defender Alan Sheehan as their permanent head coach.

The 38-year-old took the reins on a temporary basis in February following the dismissal of Luke Williams.

He had previously stepped up in December 2023, when Michael Duff was relieved of his duties.

On Sheehan’s watch, Swansea have made impressive strides in the Championship and picked up 23 of a possible 36 points.

Alan Sheehan has become Swansea City's permanent head coach. | Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Sheehan has been rewarded with the permanent head coach job and penned a three-year deal.

Swansea’s director of football Richard Montague said: "We've been very impressed with Alan since he's taken over as caretaker head coach for a second time.

“It was important that we carried out a thorough and detailed process for appointing our new head coach. We had to get this decision right, and we are very happy with the work that’s been done and confident that we've picked the best head coach to take our club to the next level."

The club’s CEO Tom Gorringe added: "Alan has shown strong leadership and tactical acumen during his time as caretaker head coach.

Alan Sheehan represented Leeds United in his playing days. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

“Collectively, we believe he is the right person to take Swansea City forward and build on the progress that we've made towards the end of this season. We’re excited and optimistic about what we can achieve together."

Details regarding his backroom team, which currently features former Huddersfield Town duo Mark Fotheringham and Richard Stearman, will be announced in due course.

A familiar face in Yorkshire, Sheehan represented both Leeds and Bradford during his days as a left-back.

