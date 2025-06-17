Former Hull City and Doncaster Rovers midfielder Matt Smith has sealed a return to English football.

The 25-year-old was loaned to Yorkshire twice while cutting his teeth to Manchester City, first starring for Doncaster during the 2020/21 season.

He was then taken to Hull by current Doncaster boss Grant McCann, but was unable to emulate his South Yorkshire exploits.

The likes of Queens Park Rangers and Charlton Athletic also borrowed Smith before he was allowed to depart Manchester City on a permanent basis in 2022.

After a season at Milton Keynes Dons, he moved north of the border to link up with St Johnstone. However, after 60 appearances in Scotland, Smith is now back in the EFL.

Matt Smith spent the 2020/21 season on loan at Doncaster Rovers. | George Wood/Getty Images

Matt Smith’s EFL return

He has joined League Two side Newport County on a two-year deal and become the first signing of the David Hughes era at Rodney Parade.

Hughes said: “We are delighted to bring Matt on board. As a group of staff, we feel he is a really good signing for us, and he will certainly strengthen the squad.

“He is still growing as a player and has the desire to improve and progress himself and we are all looking forward to working with him.

“He is an outstanding character; a good professional and person to have around the squad and the club.’’

Matt Smith made just 10 appearances during his loan spell at Hull City. | Graham Chadwick/Getty Images

Wales reunion

The move marks a reunion for Smith, who played under Hughes at youth level for Wales.

Smith said: “I’ve worked with the manager before, so we already have that connection. We had a really good conversation, and he knows who I am, what I can bring, and the type of person I am. For me, it was a no-brainer. I’m really excited to be part of it.

