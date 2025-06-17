Hull City, Birmingham City and Norwich City 'chasing' defender who registered 16 goal contributions last term
The 23-year-old, a left-back by trade, weighed in with 16 goal contributions in all competitions last season.
He helped his side clinch promotion to the 2. Bundesliga and sent his stock soaring in the process.
It appears his exploits have attracted attention from England, with a trio of Championship clubs believed to be on his trail.
Interest in Louie Oppie
Football Insider have claimed Hull are keen on the Oppie as they look to usher in a new era under Sergej Jakirovic.
However, they look to have competition from Norwich City and newly-promoted Championship outfit Birmingham City.
He scored five goals for Arminia Bielefeld last term and weighed in with 11 assists.
Cody Drameh was among those to feature at left-back for Hull last season but is believed to have been the subject of bids from Championship rivals.
Hull City’s transfer business
The Tigers have made three signings since the end of the 2024/25 season, with the most recent being experienced goalkeeper Dillon Phillips.
He has made the switch to the MKM Stadium from Rotherham United and is expected to be an understudy in the Championship next season.
Hull have also signed Gustavo Puerta on a permanent basis and added Moroccan midfielder Reda Laalaoui to their ranks.
On the outgoings front, fringe player Xavier Simons has been sold to Bolton Wanderers and goalkeeper Thimothée Lo-Tutala has been loaned to Doncaster Rovers.
The Tigers have been linked with former Sheffield United forward Oli McBurnie, who now plies his trade in Spain with Las Palmas.
However, Birmingham are also thought to be rivalling Hull for the signature of the Scotland-capped marksman.
Hull avoided relegation to League One on the final day of the 2024/25 campaign, securing safety with a draw away at Portsmouth.
The goal is for the Tigers to compete at the other end of the Championship, but there is undeniably a lot of work to be done on the current squad.