Birmingham City making 'top cash' offer in effort to beat Hull City to Sheffield United promotion-winner
The 28-year-old, a Championship promotion-winner with the Blades in 2023, left Bramall Lane following relegation from the Premier League last year.
He made his first overseas move, linking up with Las Palmas in the top tier of Spanish football. However, the Scotland-capped frontman again suffered relegation.
McBurnie has since been linked with a clutch of clubs, including former employers Sheffield United and Swansea.
Battle for Oli McBurnie
Hull have also been credited with interest, as have Celta Vigo, but it appears Birmingham are looking to push to the front of the queue.
According to reporter Alan Nixon via his Patreon page, Birmingham are coming in with a ‘top cash’ offer for the experienced marksman.
The Blues have plenty of financial power and appear set to use it in an effort to compete at the right end of the Championship.
Oli McBurnie’s Blades exit
After leaving Sheffield United when his contract expired last year, McBurnie said: "I have experienced some of the best and also the toughest times of my life during this last five years.
“But one thing remained throughout, you always stuck by me. Me and my family will never be able to repay you the love you showed me. The Blades will always have a special place in my heart."
Regarding his move to Las Palmas, he told Open Goal: “Obviously, I was a free contract in the summer. It’s one of them, I was always in contact with Sheffield United.
“I’d been there five years, I love the place, I love everything about it, but I kind of wanted a new challenge. There was always a part of me that wanted to re-sign there but I thought it was being a bit safe.”