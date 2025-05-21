Preston North End are reportedly the latest club to have seen a bid for Hull City’s former Leeds United defender Cody Drameh rejected.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old only joined the Tigers last year, making the move from Leeds following the expiry of his Elland Road contract.

He committed to a three-year deal at the MKM Stadium but has been linked with a move away after just one season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was recently claimed that Derby County had seen a loan offer rejected and Preston now appear to have entered the race.

Cody Drameh made 28 league appearances for Hull City across the 2024/25 season. | Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Preston North End and Derby County battle for Cody Drameh

According to Sky Sports, the Lilywhites have had a regular bid knocked back as they look to bolster their ranks ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

The report claims Hull are open to a sale, but want more than what is currently on the table. Derby, meanwhile, are expected to return with another offer.

Drameh amassed 28 league appearances for the Tigers last season, starting on just 17 occasions and scoring once.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cody Drameh’s career so far

Leeds signed the right-back from Fulham’s youth system in 2020, with the hope he would progress into the senior set-up.

He did manage 10 first-team outings but failed to become a regular and was loaned to Cardiff City, Luton Town and Birmingham City.

Cody Drameh found first-team opportunities limited at Leeds United. | George Wood/Getty Images

A permanent move to Hull was sealed last year and he spoke candidly about the “unstable” nature of his career.

He said: “ I’m really happy to be here. It feels like it’s been coming for a bit of time for me. What attracted me was the owner and the interest the club showed in me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone seemed like they really wanted me. It’s a pleasure to feel wanted and that was something that attracted me.

“It’s been a bit unstable for me - I’ve been around a lot - so now to finally settle down in Hull, and hopefully do some big things with Hull, is really nice."