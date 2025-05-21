Hull City 'reject' Preston North End bid for ex-Leeds United man - but potential exit mooted
The 23-year-old only joined the Tigers last year, making the move from Leeds following the expiry of his Elland Road contract.
He committed to a three-year deal at the MKM Stadium but has been linked with a move away after just one season.
It was recently claimed that Derby County had seen a loan offer rejected and Preston now appear to have entered the race.
Preston North End and Derby County battle for Cody Drameh
According to Sky Sports, the Lilywhites have had a regular bid knocked back as they look to bolster their ranks ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.
The report claims Hull are open to a sale, but want more than what is currently on the table. Derby, meanwhile, are expected to return with another offer.
Drameh amassed 28 league appearances for the Tigers last season, starting on just 17 occasions and scoring once.
Cody Drameh’s career so far
Leeds signed the right-back from Fulham’s youth system in 2020, with the hope he would progress into the senior set-up.
He did manage 10 first-team outings but failed to become a regular and was loaned to Cardiff City, Luton Town and Birmingham City.
A permanent move to Hull was sealed last year and he spoke candidly about the “unstable” nature of his career.
He said: “ I’m really happy to be here. It feels like it’s been coming for a bit of time for me. What attracted me was the owner and the interest the club showed in me.
“Everyone seemed like they really wanted me. It’s a pleasure to feel wanted and that was something that attracted me.
“It’s been a bit unstable for me - I’ve been around a lot - so now to finally settle down in Hull, and hopefully do some big things with Hull, is really nice."
Regarding his playing style, the former England youth international said: “I’d say I’m an all-rounder. I like to get up and down, quite energetic, I like defending, one-v-ones and I can add something in attack.”