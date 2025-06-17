Jonjoe Kenny has reportedly agreed to make a left-field switch after turning down Sheffield United.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old, a product of Everton’s academy and former Celtic and Wigan Athletic defender, has played in Germany since 2022.

He was linked with a move to Sheffield United in January, with a Hertha Berlin departure seemingly on the cards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, despite reports suggesting a verbal agreement had been struck, a move did not materialise.

Jonjoe Kenny is set to depart Hertha Berlin after three years at the club. | Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Jonjoe Kenny on the move

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Kenny has agreed to make a move to Greek side PAOK.

He is said to have rejected Sheffield United as well as German outfits Werder Bremen and FC Cologne.

A medical is reportedly set to be completed in the coming days, with an agreement for the move having already been struck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Via social media platform X, Romano said: “Jonjoe Kenny says yes to PAOK, deal done and here we go.

“Agreement between club and player in the last hours. Medical check and signing in the next few days. Jonjoe Kenny will play in Europe next season after rejecting Köln, Werder Bremen [and] Sheffield United.”

Jonjoe Kenny made 69 appearances for Everton after progressing through the club's youth ranks. | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Sheffield United uncertainty

With Chris Wilder set to be sacked as manager of Sheffield United, there is a great deal of uncertainty currently surrounding Bramall Lane.

The Blades were just one game away from the Premier League, but found themselves unable to get the better of Sunderland in the Championship play-off final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilder’s exit may well impact upon the club’s transfer business, casting doubt on links that have surfaced since the end of the season.

Just one new face has arrived at Bramall Lane this summer - 20-year-old Nigerian winger Ehije Ukaki. The wideman has arrived from Bulgarian outfit Botev Plovidv and was identified by the club’s data-driven scouting system.

After his arrival, Wilder said: "Ehije is a player who has been identified through our data driven strategy and is someone we're looking forward to developing.