'Deal done' - Sheffield United 'rejected' by former Everton and Celtic man as left-field move lined up
The 28-year-old, a product of Everton’s academy and former Celtic and Wigan Athletic defender, has played in Germany since 2022.
He was linked with a move to Sheffield United in January, with a Hertha Berlin departure seemingly on the cards.
However, despite reports suggesting a verbal agreement had been struck, a move did not materialise.
Jonjoe Kenny on the move
According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Kenny has agreed to make a move to Greek side PAOK.
He is said to have rejected Sheffield United as well as German outfits Werder Bremen and FC Cologne.
A medical is reportedly set to be completed in the coming days, with an agreement for the move having already been struck.
Via social media platform X, Romano said: “Jonjoe Kenny says yes to PAOK, deal done and here we go.
“Agreement between club and player in the last hours. Medical check and signing in the next few days. Jonjoe Kenny will play in Europe next season after rejecting Köln, Werder Bremen [and] Sheffield United.”
Sheffield United uncertainty
With Chris Wilder set to be sacked as manager of Sheffield United, there is a great deal of uncertainty currently surrounding Bramall Lane.
The Blades were just one game away from the Premier League, but found themselves unable to get the better of Sunderland in the Championship play-off final.
Wilder’s exit may well impact upon the club’s transfer business, casting doubt on links that have surfaced since the end of the season.
Just one new face has arrived at Bramall Lane this summer - 20-year-old Nigerian winger Ehije Ukaki. The wideman has arrived from Bulgarian outfit Botev Plovidv and was identified by the club’s data-driven scouting system.
After his arrival, Wilder said: "Ehije is a player who has been identified through our data driven strategy and is someone we're looking forward to developing.
"He's an emerging talent, still only 20, who has enjoyed some experience of European football early in his career, so there's a base to work from."