Everton have reportedly opened talks over a deal to sign Sheffield United academy graduate Kyle Walker from Manchester City.

The 35-year-old is among the Steel City’s greatest sporting exports and has thrived since his early days at Bramall Lane.

He has been on the books at Manchester City since 2017 and lifted the Premier League trophy on six occasions.

However, a loan move to AC Milan in January indicated his days at the Etihad Stadium could be numbered.

Kyle Walker is a product of Sheffield United's youth system. | George Wood/Getty Images

Kyle Walker talks

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Everton are eyeing a move for the veteran and have started talks over a deal.

Toffees boss David Moyes is said to have approved the jet-heeled right-back as a target, with contact made in the knowledge others may pounce.

Fenerbahce, of the Turkish top flight, have been named as another interested party.

On X, Romano said: “David Moyes approves Kyle Walker as ideal target for Everton with talks underway for the right-back. Everton in contact to anticipate Fenerbahçe and more clubs.”

Kyle Walker has been a stalwart for the England national team. | Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Everton’s chance

For Everton and Moyes, this could be a second chance to get Walker on board. The Toffees were close to signing the defender back in 2009, when he was still at Sheffield United.

Walker and teammate Kyle Naughton had made impressive strides and both secured moves to Tottenham Hotspur, but Everton also had the pair in their sights.

Speaking on the ‘You’ll Never Beat Kyle Walker’ podcast last year, Walker said: “I was close to signing for Everton before I signed for Tottenham, just to let you know.

