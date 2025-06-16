Leyton Orient have reportedly rejected a £1.5m bid from Charlton Athletic for Sheffield United-linked midfielder Ethan Galbraith.

The 24-year-old has thrived at Brisbane Road and was a standout performer in League One during the 2024/25 season.

He helped Orient reach the play-off final, only to end up on the losing side against Charlton at Wembley.

It appears the Addicks are trying to add insult to injury by attempting to prise one of Orient’s key figures from them.

Race for Ethan Galbraith

According to the Evening Standard, Orient have knocked back an offer worth £1.5m for the Northern Ireland international.

The report has emerged days just over a week after it was suggested Sheffield United were racing Swansea City to sign Galbraith.

It has been claimed Orient are braced for more offers, with Galbraith seemingly a wanted man.

A cultured midfielder, he is a product of Manchester United’s academy and has already plied his trade in Yorkshire.

Galbraith at Doncaster Rovers

He spent the 2021/22 season on loan at Doncaster and proved a hit after making the loan move from Old Trafford.

In March 2022, Galbraith told Doncaster’s website his loan spell had been a great experience.

He said: “It’s been a great experience. It shows, when you’re in this position, who will be with you in the trenches.

“Everyone in the team has got that spirit. It’s been a massive learning experience and I’ll take the bad with the good. As a team we just need to keep working hard and stick together.

“He’s [then-Doncaster boss Darren Moore] a top manager and he’s a top guy in general as well, with the players.