A claim regarding Liverpool’s stance on Joe Gomez has emerged amid reported interest from Leeds United.

The 28-year-old has been on the books at Liverpool for a decade, having made the switch from Charlton Athletic in June 2015.

He has since amassed 241 appearances for the Reds, lifting the Premier League trophy twice, but there has been speculation regarding his future.

A host of Premier League clubs have been linked with the 17-cap England international, including Leeds, Newcastle United and Sunderland.

Liverpool’s Joe Gomez stance

Interest from Leeds has again been reported, this time by The Boot Room, with West Ham United and Crystal Palace also credited with interest.

The report claims Liverpool are happy for Gomez to stay, although it is said to be a possibility they will not stand in his way if an opportunity arises. He is also thought to be happy at Liverpool and not asking for a move.

It now may be a case of Gomez being given the right project, with regular first-team football something that could potentially appeal.

Joe Gomez’s situation

The versatile defender struggled with injury last season, finding himself limited to nine league starts.

Fighting his way back into contention in Arne Slot’s star-studded squad could prove difficult and this is something interested parties may attempt to capitalise on.

He would arguably be a coup for most Premier League clubs, although it has been suggested he could cost £30m.

Leeds United’s summer business

While Gomez would be considered by many to be a shrewd addition to the Leeds ranks, the Whites are closing in on another defender.

Slovenia international Jaka Bijol is understood to have left Italy to finalise a move to Leeds from Serie A club Udinese.