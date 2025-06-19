Leeds United, Sunderland and Newcastle United 'in queue' to sign £30m-rated England international
Tomorrow (June 20) will mark a decade since Gomez made the move to Anfield from Charlton Athletic for a reported £3.5m.
He has since developed into a fully-fledged Premier League player, as well an England international, but managed just nine league outings in an injury-plagued 2024/25 season.
According to The Guardian, Liverpool could let the versatile defender seek pastures new this summer.
Queue forms for Joe Gomez
Gomez, who is thought to be valued at £30m, is said to have a host of Premier League admirers queuing up for his signature.
Leeds are said to be among them, alongside their fellow newly-promoted sides Sunderland and Burnley.
Aston Villa, Everton, West Ham United and Newcastle United have also been credited with interest in a player who would arguably be a coup for any of the aforementioned.
He has made a total of 241 appearances in the colours of Liverpool, who have lifted the Premier League trophy twice during his time at the club.
Leeds United’s defensive focus
Strengthening at the back appears to be a priority for Leeds ahead of their return to the Premier League.
The Whites are poised to make Jaka Bijol their second signing of the summer, with the Slovenia international closing in on a move from Udinese.
He looks set to follow Lukas Nmecha through the door following the forward’s switch from Wolfsburg.
Leeds have also been linked with Lille left-back Gabriel Gudmundsson, who could well be a replacement for the out-of-contract Junior Firpo.
Whites boss Daniel Farke relied heavily on Firpo last season but with the clock ticking on his current contract, the Dominican Republic international’s future looks uncertain.
Further up the pitch, Leeds have been reported as admirers of Strasbourg playmaker Habib Diarra and continue to be linked with Fulham marksman Rodrigo Muniz.