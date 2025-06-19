Leeds United are reportedly among the main clubs eyeing Strasbourg’s Habib Diarra - but there looks to be plenty of competition.

At the tender age of 21, Diarra captained Strasbourg to a seventh-placed finish in Ligue 1 last season.

His stock has soared under the tutelage of ex-Hull City boss Liam Rosenior and Leeds have been strongly linked with a swoop for his services.

Diarra’s ability was on full display last week, when he starred for Senegal in their upset victory over England at the City Ground.

Habib Diarra starred for Senegal against England last week. | Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Habib Diarra hunt

According to CaughtOffside, Leeds and Aston Villa are among the main interested parties. However, an array of clubs have also been named as admirers.

Nottingham Forest, Everton and Brighton & Hove Albion are said to have taken notice of the playmaker, who registered four goals and five assists last season.

Eintracht Frankfurt, of the German top flight, are also thought to be admirers of the attacking midfielder.

Chelsea have not been mentioned as potential suitors but their ownership association with Strasbourg has fuelled reports of the Blues potentially playing a role in the transfer process.

A fee of €30m (£25.6m) could reportedly secure Diarra’s signature.

Strasbourg's Habib Diarra is reportedly the subject of continued interest from Leeds United. | PASCAL GUYOT/AFP via Getty Images

Leeds United’s transfer challenge

Leeds will be under pressure to make shrewd signings in the transfer window but reports of widespread interest in Diarra outline the challenge faced by the Whites.

The Premier League demands a higher calibre of signing, but that only means there is likely to be more competition in the market.

Increased competition often leads to inflated transfer fees and while Leeds do have money to spend, they cannot compete with all their new league rivals.

Leeds United’s transfer business

Leeds recently made their first signing of the summer, adding forward Lukas Nmecha on a two-year deal.

A product of Manchester City’s academy and a former Middlesbrough loanee, the 26-year-old has made the switch to Elland Road from Wolfsburg.