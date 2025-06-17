Everton defender Michael Keane has reportedly attracted interest from Leeds United.

The 32-year-old is an established centre-back at Premier League level and has been on the books of the Toffees since 2017.

He had previously starred for Burnley, prompting Everton to fork out a reported £30m to prise him from Turf Moor.

However, he is out of contract on Merseyside and currently the subject of speculation regarding his future.

Leeds United’s ‘interest’ in Michael Keane

According to the Liverpool Echo, Keane has attracted interest from Leeds and his former club Burnley, who are both newly-promoted Premier League outfits.

Sheffield United were reportedly set to push for Keane’s signature before they lost to Sunderland in the Championship play-off final.

Keane may be out of contract but Everton have not confirmed he will be seeking pastures new. In the club’s retained list statement, the Toffees said they were liaising with the representatives of Keane and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The club said: “The club is offering new contracts to Seamus Coleman and Idrissa Gana Gueye, while we continue to liaise with representatives of Michael Keane and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with the current deals of all four players expiring at the end of June.”

With Keane facing the prospect of being a fourth-choice centre-back, it is thought a move could prove appealing.

Leeds United’s recruitment drive

The recruitment of defensive reinforcements appears to be high on the summer agenda at Elland Road.

Leeds are closing in on the signing of Slovenia international Jaka Bijol from Udinese, who appears set to become the club’s second summer signing.

Further signings at the back would not come as a surprise, especially considering Max Wober has been told he is free to leave.