Bradford City planning January signings to boost League Two promotion bid

The Bantams lost for the first time at home this season on Tuesday night as they were beaten by 3-1 Hartlepool United, who had the worst away record in the league prior to kick-off.

Manager Derek Adams is planning on strengthening his squad in the upcoming January transfer window and feels plenty of their rivals will also be looking at bolstering their ranks in the new year.

MANAGER: Derek Adams. Picture: Getty Images.

"We will change in January, there is no doubt about it. We will look to add to the squad," said Adams.

"That happens at any football club, we are going to sign players in January. We will try and make signings in January to strengthen us.

"Every squad has deficiencies, there probably isn't a team in this league who won't make additions in January."

Adams admitted that Hartlepool were the better side at Valley Parade on Tuesday night as former Bradford player Mark Cullen scored twice before the hosts hit back through Paudie O'Connor.

NEW ARRIVALS: Bradford City are planning on being active in the January transfer market. Picture: Getty Images.

Yann Songo'o scored an own goal in the 90th minute to cap a miserable night for the Bantams.

Adams added: "We didn't start the game very well and they got the early goal which gave them great momentum. We didn't react well.

"They started quickly and once they got the goal it took us a bit of time to get back into it.

"Once we did get back into it, we had a go at them but Hartlepool were better than us. We have to accept that.

"At the end of the day, they have been more clinical than us."

Adams admits City are not as high in the league as they would have expected but feels they are still in a strong position as they sit three points outside the play-offs.

"We are judged at the end of the season. In my experiences as a manager, I know there is a lot of work to be done," said Adams.

"I have got the responsibility to change things and it is up to me to do that. We have still got a great opportunity of getting into the play-offs.