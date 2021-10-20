Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore to check on fitness of key players ahead of Lincoln City test

The Owls have drawn their last two League One outings after coming from a goal down to take a point at Cambridge United on Tuesday night.

That followed a disappointing 2-2 draw at AFC Wimbledon, with Wednesday giving up a two-goal lead as they dropped two points.

MANAGER: Darren Moore of Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Getty Images.

Manager Darren Moore was more upbeat following Tuesday's point in Cambridge as Fisayo Dele-Bashiru scored 10 minutes from time to cancel out a first-half strike from George Williams.

The Owls are set to host Lincoln City on Saturday afternoon and Moore is hopeful that he could have some players back from injury and plans to speak with the club doctor on Thursday.

Wednesday were without the likes of Lewis Gibson and Sam Hutchinson, which has forced Moore into some formation changes in recent weeks.

"I will be knocking the doctor's door on Thursday to see where those players are," said Moore.

GOALSCORER: Fisayo Dele-Bashiru. Picture: Getty Images.

"We do miss them and when you get a quick turnaround of games you want as many players available so we will have a look."

Moore was pleased with the character shown by his side in Cambridge as they claimed a late equaliser and almost won the game only for Liam Palmer to be denied by an excellent save from Dimitar Mitov.

Moore feels the ability to get something from the game after going behind can serve the Owls well moving forward as they look to close the gap to the play-off places.

"We came here to win the game, I felt we were never going to lose and that we would always get back in it because of the way we had the territory of the ball," reflected Moore.

"As the game wore on, I thought there was only going to be one winner in it. The energy and appetite was there, which tells me the mindset is changing. We wanted to win the game but we also made sure we didn't lose.

"From a mental and phycological point of view, that is big for us and we move on."