Bradford City player ratings: 'Energetic and enterprising' youngster stands out on night of Bantams dominance

Bradford City are in the automatic promotion places after a 1-0 win over Morecambe.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Walker – not much to do, but made a great save to extinguish Hallam Hope 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aiden Baldwin – did what he needed to on a quiet night for the defence 6

Jack Shepherd – put a second-half header onto the roof of the net 6

Ciaran Kelly – again, a hard night for a home centre-back to impress 6

Brad Halliday – played a big part in Bradford's good early attacking 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richie Smallwood – pulled the strings well in midfield, especially during the first half 7

DENIED: Alex Pattison is brought down by Harvey Macadam, but could not win a penalty

Antoni Sarcevic – missed a great chance in stoppage time and not at his best, but still caused problems 7

Tyreik Wright – did not really take his chance as Lewis Richards took a rest 6

Tommy Leigh – full debutant was involved in plenty of good moments, ending the night at centre-forward 7

Bobby Pointon – energetic and enterprising throughout 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GOAL: Bradford City's Calum Kavangh

Calum Kavanagh – another goal for a striker who has come alive since December 7

Substitutes:

Callum Johnson (for Halliday, 66) – came on and did a job 5

Lewis Richards (for Wright, 66) – added a lot when he came on 7

Alex Pattison (for Kavanagh, 66) – squared for Sarcevic late on – he might regret that now – and had a penalty appeal waved away 6