Bradford City player ratings: 'Energetic and enterprising' youngster stands out on night of Bantams dominance
The margin of victory ought to have been greater, but it was a performance where the Bantams controlled the game against limited opposition.
Sam Walker – not much to do, but made a great save to extinguish Hallam Hope 7
Aiden Baldwin – did what he needed to on a quiet night for the defence 6
Jack Shepherd – put a second-half header onto the roof of the net 6
Ciaran Kelly – again, a hard night for a home centre-back to impress 6
Brad Halliday – played a big part in Bradford's good early attacking 7
Richie Smallwood – pulled the strings well in midfield, especially during the first half 7
Antoni Sarcevic – missed a great chance in stoppage time and not at his best, but still caused problems 7
Tyreik Wright – did not really take his chance as Lewis Richards took a rest 6
Tommy Leigh – full debutant was involved in plenty of good moments, ending the night at centre-forward 7
Bobby Pointon – energetic and enterprising throughout 8
Calum Kavanagh – another goal for a striker who has come alive since December 7
Substitutes:
Callum Johnson (for Halliday, 66) – came on and did a job 5
Lewis Richards (for Wright, 66) – added a lot when he came on 7
Alex Pattison (for Kavanagh, 66) – squared for Sarcevic late on – he might regret that now – and had a penalty appeal waved away 6
Not used: Doyle, Khela, Mellon, Lapslie.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.