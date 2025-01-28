Bradford City player ratings: 'Energetic and enterprising' youngster stands out on night of Bantams dominance

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner

Chief Football Writer

Published 28th Jan 2025, 22:05 BST
Bradford City are in the automatic promotion places after a 1-0 win over Morecambe.

The margin of victory ought to have been greater, but it was a performance where the Bantams controlled the game against limited opposition.

Sam Walker – not much to do, but made a great save to extinguish Hallam Hope 7

Aiden Baldwin – did what he needed to on a quiet night for the defence 6

Jack Shepherd – put a second-half header onto the roof of the net 6

Ciaran Kelly – again, a hard night for a home centre-back to impress 6

Brad Halliday – played a big part in Bradford's good early attacking 7

Richie Smallwood – pulled the strings well in midfield, especially during the first half 7

DENIED: Alex Pattison is brought down by Harvey Macadam, but could not win a penaltyDENIED: Alex Pattison is brought down by Harvey Macadam, but could not win a penalty
DENIED: Alex Pattison is brought down by Harvey Macadam, but could not win a penalty

Antoni Sarcevic – missed a great chance in stoppage time and not at his best, but still caused problems 7

Tyreik Wright – did not really take his chance as Lewis Richards took a rest 6

Tommy Leigh – full debutant was involved in plenty of good moments, ending the night at centre-forward 7

Bobby Pointon – energetic and enterprising throughout 8

GOAL: Bradford City's Calum KavanghGOAL: Bradford City's Calum Kavangh
GOAL: Bradford City's Calum Kavangh

Calum Kavanagh – another goal for a striker who has come alive since December 7

Substitutes:

Callum Johnson (for Halliday, 66) – came on and did a job 5

Lewis Richards (for Wright, 66) – added a lot when he came on 7

Alex Pattison (for Kavanagh, 66) – squared for Sarcevic late on – he might regret that now – and had a penalty appeal waved away 6

Not used: Doyle, Khela, Mellon, Lapslie.

