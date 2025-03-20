Bradford City are excited about playing in front of their biggest crowd of the season as the two most in-form sides in League Two this year go head to head at Valley Parade.

Although the Bantams lost their last two league games, they remain firmly in the title – never mind automatic promotion – race, three points behind leaders Walsall, three ahead of Doncaster Rovers in the first play-off spot.

With advance tickets available for £5 for Saturday's visit of Colchester United, the club expect a turnout of around 21,000. It is fitting for a game between a Us team who have won 31 points this year and the only side with more.

"If we were not involved in these types of games, we'd be jealous," argued Alexander.

"There's a great feeling inside Valley Parade, some really good things done by the team and all the players have played their part. The supporters have played a massive part all the way through the season, and will continue to do that.

"The challenge will be tough from a really good team but there will be so much support inside that stadium for us so let's try and harness it and encourage it.

"There's a connection, there's an emotion, there's a trust.

"The supporters are not stupid and if they see the players continually put everything into a game, generally they'll back that. They want to win as much as anybody.

EXCITED: Bradford City manager Graham Alexander (image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)