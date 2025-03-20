Bradford City players excited about bumper crowd as trust pays dividends with fans
Although the Bantams lost their last two league games, they remain firmly in the title – never mind automatic promotion – race, three points behind leaders Walsall, three ahead of Doncaster Rovers in the first play-off spot.
With advance tickets available for £5 for Saturday's visit of Colchester United, the club expect a turnout of around 21,000. It is fitting for a game between a Us team who have won 31 points this year and the only side with more.
"If we were not involved in these types of games, we'd be jealous," argued Alexander.
"There's a great feeling inside Valley Parade, some really good things done by the team and all the players have played their part. The supporters have played a massive part all the way through the season, and will continue to do that.
"The challenge will be tough from a really good team but there will be so much support inside that stadium for us so let's try and harness it and encourage it.
"There's a connection, there's an emotion, there's a trust.
"The supporters are not stupid and if they see the players continually put everything into a game, generally they'll back that. They want to win as much as anybody.
"The supporters know they can be a supportive force and certainly at Bradford, with the amount of numbers (at each game). It's having a bit of patience when we go through a bit of a tough time and that's been really rewarding for me to witness."
