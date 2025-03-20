Bradford City players excited about bumper crowd as trust pays dividends with fans

Bradford City are excited about playing in front of their biggest crowd of the season as the two most in-form sides in League Two this year go head to head at Valley Parade.

Although the Bantams lost their last two league games, they remain firmly in the title – never mind automatic promotion – race, three points behind leaders Walsall, three ahead of Doncaster Rovers in the first play-off spot.

With advance tickets available for £5 for Saturday's visit of Colchester United, the club expect a turnout of around 21,000. It is fitting for a game between a Us team who have won 31 points this year and the only side with more.

"If we were not involved in these types of games, we'd be jealous," argued Alexander.

"There's a great feeling inside Valley Parade, some really good things done by the team and all the players have played their part. The supporters have played a massive part all the way through the season, and will continue to do that.

"The challenge will be tough from a really good team but there will be so much support inside that stadium for us so let's try and harness it and encourage it.

"There's a connection, there's an emotion, there's a trust.

"The supporters are not stupid and if they see the players continually put everything into a game, generally they'll back that. They want to win as much as anybody.

EXCITED: Bradford City manager Graham Alexander (image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)placeholder image
"The supporters know they can be a supportive force and certainly at Bradford, with the amount of numbers (at each game). It's having a bit of patience when we go through a bit of a tough time and that's been really rewarding for me to witness."

Antoni Sarcevic, Alex Pattinson and Bobby Pointon are all progressing as they return from injury/illness, but none will feature at the weekend. Callum Johnson trained on Tuesday and Wednesday, raising hopes that he could.

