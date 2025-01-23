Bradford City players told to ignore the standings as Paul Huntington signs contract extension
After signing a new contract until the end of the season, centre-back Paul Huntington is just one player who can help with that.
The Saddlers are 12 points clear at the top having gone 16 league games unbeaten. The Bantams are not quite at that level but having only lost one of their last 10, and with home advantage at the weekend, have nothing to fear.
"They have been the best team in the first half of the season," said manager Graham Alexander. "But I think there's a confidence and a positivity around our camp – the squad, the supporters – because of what we've done.
"We went to Carlisle and because of the history it never had that feel of a team doing well against the bottom of the league and I don't think Saturday should (be affected) either because they're at the top.
"They've got all the attributes you need for a consistent, winning team so it'll be a great challenge for us but it was a difficult game for us last week."
The short-term contract former Leeds United defender Huntington signed in October has now been extended until the end of the season.
"He's just a good professional around the place, good habits, he's been over the course," said Alexander.
"Players talk in changing rooms and they will open up with team-mates, less so with staff. The senior players will hear all this and can put them at ease or give them a little rap around the ears.
"When you've been there and done it – and there's several players of a similar ilk in our dressing room – everyone can help each other.
"There is a difference in my relationship with the players – there has to be. Players will open up more to the group but the leadership of the group is not just on one person."
Huntington could be in contention to face the Saddlers having trained on Monday and Wednesday after his recent injury.
January signings Tommy Leigh, Michael Mellon, Brandon Khela and George Lapslie joined the squad's fringe players in a behind-closed-doors game on Tuesday, the day Andy Cook had successful surgery on his anterior cruciate ligament.
