Bradford City transfer news: Former Leeds United and Newcastle United man extends deal at League Two promotion chasers
Cumbria-born Huntington joined the Bantams on a short-term deal until the new year at the start of October during an availability crisis in the heart of defence – with Aden Baldwin, Niall Byrne and Ciaran Kelly all being sidelined at the time - and he has featured eight times for the club.
Huntington said: "I am very pleased to extend my time at the club and I have thoroughly enjoyed playing here.
"My aim is to continue to make an impact and put in good performances and I am delighted that everyone wants me to stay.
"There is a real togetherness here and everyone is striving for the same goal."
The former Leeds United, Newcastle United and Preston North End player, 37, left hometown club Carlisle United at the end of last term.
The centre-back captained the Cumbrians to promotion from the fourth tier in 2022-23 and is well known to City chief Graham Alexander from their time together at Deepdale.
Alexander added: "It was an easy decision to extend Paul’s deal as he’s made such a good impression with everyone here.
"He has shown his desire to be successful again, plus his quality and experience will undoubtedly be an important asset to us this season."
