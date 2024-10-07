Bradford City ratings: Eights for two local lads as Bantams secure a relieving win over Newport County - and another Andy Cook contribution

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 7th Oct 2024, 21:56 BST
HERE are the Bradford City ratings from Monday evening’s League Two home game against Newport County.

S Walker: Not much to do in the first half – on his toes more in second half. 6

Diabate: Beaten by Hudlin for leveller. 6

Byrne: Back in the side after injury and had to work overtime in second half before making way with an injury issue late on. 6

Bradford City's Andy Cook celebrates scoring the opening goal against Newport County. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA WireBradford City's Andy Cook celebrates scoring the opening goal against Newport County. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire
Bradford City's Andy Cook celebrates scoring the opening goal against Newport County. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Shepherd: One key first half block. Tested in second half as Newport pressed. 6

Benn: Further endeared himself to the City faithful with two goal assists. Developing a nice understanding with Cook and his cross for the opener was excellent. Provided a late encore for Pointon’s killer third. 8

Smallwood: No frills, understated. Typical Smallwood. Responsible. 7

Oduor: One or two moments. Not always the best decision making. 6

J Walker: Went close in the first half. Netted a relieving second for City when the hosts’ needed something. 7

Wright: Great energy and willingness. End product continues to be a work in progress, but kept going and played a part in second goal. 6

Kavanagh: Not quite happening for him at the minute. 5

Cook: Classic centre forward’s header made it 1-0 and continued his purple patch v Newport. 7

Substitutes: Pointon (Kavanagh 68). Key involvement in hosts’ second and a cracking killer third. 8.

Smith (Oduor 68), 6.

Richards (Byrne 83) 6.

C Evans (J Walker 90).

Not used: Doyle, Halliday, Oliver.

