Bradford City ratings: Eights for two local lads as Bantams secure a relieving win over Newport County - and another Andy Cook contribution
S Walker: Not much to do in the first half – on his toes more in second half. 6
Diabate: Beaten by Hudlin for leveller. 6
Byrne: Back in the side after injury and had to work overtime in second half before making way with an injury issue late on. 6
Shepherd: One key first half block. Tested in second half as Newport pressed. 6
Benn: Further endeared himself to the City faithful with two goal assists. Developing a nice understanding with Cook and his cross for the opener was excellent. Provided a late encore for Pointon’s killer third. 8
Smallwood: No frills, understated. Typical Smallwood. Responsible. 7
Oduor: One or two moments. Not always the best decision making. 6
J Walker: Went close in the first half. Netted a relieving second for City when the hosts’ needed something. 7
Wright: Great energy and willingness. End product continues to be a work in progress, but kept going and played a part in second goal. 6
Kavanagh: Not quite happening for him at the minute. 5
Cook: Classic centre forward’s header made it 1-0 and continued his purple patch v Newport. 7
Substitutes: Pointon (Kavanagh 68). Key involvement in hosts’ second and a cracking killer third. 8.
Smith (Oduor 68), 6.
Richards (Byrne 83) 6.
C Evans (J Walker 90).
Not used: Doyle, Halliday, Oliver.
