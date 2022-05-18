Bradford City set to sign Huddersfield-born Jake Young as Mark Hughes recruitment drive continues apace

TRANSFER TARGET: Forest Green Rovers striker Jake Young

For the 20-year-old to join from League Two champions Forest Green Rovers will be another coup for the Bantams on top of the signing of goalkeeper Harry Lewis from Southampton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guiseley and Sheffield United youth product Young made 22 league appearances last season, although only two were from the start, and scored three goals. He managed six the previous season.

Young, who can play in any attacking position, has another year on his contract but a deal is thought to be close to being announced.

The signings show the pulling power of manager Mark Hughes, not to mention Bradford themselves. City only signed Stephen Gent from Middlesbrough as head of recruitment at the start of the month but he has wasted no time in his new job.

The focus has not only been on new faces, with Bradford-born left-back Matty Foulds signing a new two-year contract with the option of a further year at the club he supported as a boy.