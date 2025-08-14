Bradford City transfer latest: Bantams chase ex-Manchester United man plus state of play with ex-Sheffield Wednesday favourite

BRADFORD City manager Graham Alexander says that the Bantams are in 'a good place' heading into the final few weeks of the summer window - but says that they are not shutting up shop just yet.

So far, City have brought in nine players and several have made telling contributions already in the club's unbeaten and encouraging start to the new campaign in league and cup.

They are keen on adding Stockport County midfielder Nick Powel, 31, to take their tally into double figures, with the club in advanced talks to sign him.

Stockport are set to off-load him and talks are ongoing between the Bantams and his representatives.

City boss Graham Alexander, whose side welcome Luton on Saturday, said: "You can always improve, but sometimes there's different hurdles to overcome in finance and players availability and all that. We always have to compare if they are better than we already have, which is a high bar in my eyes.

"We might not find something and have the squad now until January and if we do, I am perfectly happy with that.

"But if we do, we must have that drive to improve everything and be ready for anything that might be outgoing from our side as football is a fast moving world and something could come along that we don't expect.

"We will have to wait and see, but won't just shut up shop and say 'right, we're ok now.'

"But if this is the squad we have at the end of the window, I'll be a good place as I feel we have retained really good players and added good players as well."

Alexander says the club are monitoring the free agent market, with a host of out-of-contract players yet to get fixed up, including a number who have attended the Professional Football Association's training camp over the summer.

He added: "I get the PFA list and the games they are playing every week on every time they have a game plan from the PFA rep who comes in to see us. They keep us abreast and do a great job with the players in that aspect with the training facilities they produce and games they give them.

"Stephen Gent has been to a couple of games to keep abreast of everything. We have to continually look to improve our team and squad and we don't know where those players will pop up and when they will. But if we are not aware of it and ready to act, then we are not doing our jobs properly.

"We will see how it progresses until the end of the window and see if there's anything we can do there. But there are opportunities after that, as we saw with Hunty (Paul Huntington) last year. You can bring in good players after that stage."

Jack Hunt is currently no longer training with Bradford City, with the ex-Huddersfield Town, Barnsley and Rotherham United defender currently being put through his paces at another of his old clubs in Sheffield Wednesday. The 34-year-old is a free agent after his exit from Bristol Rovers in the end of last season and Owls head coach Henrik Pedersen confirmed earlier this week that he has been training at the club as he weighs up his options for the season ahead.

Alexander said: "He (Hunt) had an opportunity to train at another club and we always had open conversation that if I wasn't in the position to offer him something and anything else popped up, then he needs to think about his own career and himself.