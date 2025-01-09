Bradford City transfer news: Loan striker heads back to Premier League outfit

BRADFORD City loanee Olly Sanderson has returned to parent club Fulham after his loan spell was terminated.

Sanderson had a low-key first half of the campaign at the club, with the striker netting just three times in 18 appearances in all competitions.

The 20-year-old had joined on a season-long loan in mid-August, but has now headed back to the capital early.

His departure follows on from defender Cheick Diabate’s return to Exeter City earlier this week after City invoked a January clause in his loan deal.

Bradford City loanee Olly Sanderson. Picture courtesy of BCAFC.

Joe Adams’ return to Wigan Athletic was also officially confirmed on January 1.

The midfield loanee picked up a cruciate ligament injury in the League Two fixture with Wimbledon in September and is expected to be sidelined for the rest of the campaign.

Sanderson started last term on loan at Oxford City in the National League.