Bradford City transfer news: Loan striker heads back to Premier League outfit
Sanderson had a low-key first half of the campaign at the club, with the striker netting just three times in 18 appearances in all competitions.
The 20-year-old had joined on a season-long loan in mid-August, but has now headed back to the capital early.
His departure follows on from defender Cheick Diabate’s return to Exeter City earlier this week after City invoked a January clause in his loan deal.
Joe Adams’ return to Wigan Athletic was also officially confirmed on January 1.
The midfield loanee picked up a cruciate ligament injury in the League Two fixture with Wimbledon in September and is expected to be sidelined for the rest of the campaign.
Sanderson started last term on loan at Oxford City in the National League.
Nine goals in 22 games saw him earn a move to the EFL where he spent the second half of the season on loan at Sutton United, netting four times.
