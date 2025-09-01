Bradford City transfers: Bantams sign Portsmouth defender to round off busy summer window
He has become the club’s 11th summer window arrival.
McIntyre is not part of John Mousinho’s first-team plans at Fratton Park, with the Championship club having been working behind the scenes on finding a move for the 26-year-old.
McIntyre has joined on a season-long loan in a move which will cover the remainder of the Pompey contract he signed in January last year.
The former Scottish under-21 international joined from Reading in 2024 after playing over one hundred games for the Royals.
On joining, McIntyre said: “When Bradford City came calling, I knew it was something I wanted to be a part of.
"It is a massive club with great history and an unbelievable fanbase too.”
Boss Graham Alexander added: “It is great to be able to bring Tom in to add to our strength and quality. He has Championship experience.”