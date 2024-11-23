Bradford City v Accrington Stanley: Decision made on League Two game following heavy snowfall and rain
There has been heavy snowfall in West Yorkshire, as well as rain. An inspection of the University of Bradford Stadium pitch was conducted by referee Michael Barlow, who deemed it unplayable.
The game was scheduled to kick off at 3pm but will now be rearranged. All tickets for the game will be valid for the rearranged fixture, the Bantams have confirmed.
A club statement read: “This afternoon’s League Two game against Accrington Stanley has been postponed.
“Referee Michael Barlow inspected the playing surface at the University of Bradford Stadium as well as surrounding areas.
“Due to the heavy snowfall and rainfall in the last 10 hours, unfortunately, the pitch has been deemed unplayable.
“We would like to apologise to supporters for any inconvenience caused. A new date and time for the clash will be announced in due course. All tickets purchased for today’s game will be valid for the rearranged fixture.”
