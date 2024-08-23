Graham Alexander has warned Bromley will pitch up at Valley Parade on Saturday with momentum behind them, but says Bradford City have it too.

And as far as defender Ciaran Kelly is concerned, it is the Bantams' job to bring their visitors “down a peg or two” and show them what League Two is really about.

The Ravens have won both Football League games since coming through the Conference play-off final – the historic first at Harrogate Town, the second a revenge mission over Wimbledon, who knocked them out of the League Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the Bantams are on an unbeaten run that started at Easter, taking 23 points from a possible 27.

"I've watched them and they're a good team," said Alexander. "You don't win a lot of games in succession and win promotion if you're not decent and they have got momentum. But I believe we've got momentum over the last nine or 10 league games. I know it goes into last season but their momentum is from last season (too).

"I don't think they'll come here inhibited or frightened, they'll be confident in their own game because of what they've done but I believe we'll feel like that as well.

"We always take into account what they're going to do tactically but I think every team that comes here (to Valley Parade) is going to be motivated so I would like us not to be surprised by anything we face this season."

Kelly is braced for energetic opponents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MILESTONE: Ciaran Kelly (centre) is due to make his 50th Bradford City appearance

“You’ll see it in all leagues – even clubs coming up to the Premier League," said the centre-back, who is expected to make his 50th appearance for Bradford.

“Watching Ipswich against Liverpool, you can see the buzz is there for the first few games.

“It’s the same with Bromley coming up. The energy will be there, they will be flying into challenges. Hopefully we can bring them down to earth a bit, settle them down and welcome them to the league properly.

“It’s not a league where most teams go on and win seven or eight games in a row. We know their strengths and we’ll try and get at them as much as we can.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradford have completed the signing of Wigan Athletic midfielder Joe Adams – who has become their eighth new arrival of the summer window.