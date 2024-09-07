MATCHES between Bradford City and Carlisle United have developed a bit of an edge in recent years – into just the sort of games Cheick Diabate moved hundreds of miles to play in.

Saturday's League Two game at Valley Parade will be Bradford’s third match since Diabate joined on loan from Exeter City but he hopes it will be when his career in claret and amber really gets going.

He spent his first as an unused substitute at Grimsby Town, not always keeping his eye on the play but with good reason. His debut was on Tuesday but in front of a Valley Parade crowd of just 1,790 as many supporters boycott the Football League Trophy because of sides such as Newcastle United Under-21s, who won on penalties.

There will be no caveats if he starts against the Cumbrians.

With the exception of Carlisle's League One sabbatical last season, the clubs have been rivals for the last five years. A 2019 Boxing Day 0-0 at Brunton Park where away fans seriously lacked Christmas cheer was the beginning of the end for Gary Bowyer as manager, a two-legged play-off semi-final Carlisle won in 2023 was Mark Hughes' nadir.

So it would be a bad time for the centre-back to have an off-day. If that feels like unnecessary pressure on a 22-year-old who only joined on deadline day, he loves it.

“I feel personally that when I am comfortable, that makes my performance decrease," he explains. “When I feel like I’ve got nothing to prove or maybe it’s not that big a game, it doesn’t help me at all.”

READY FOR BATTLE: Bradford City's Cheick Diabate played at the University of Bradford stadium for the first time during the EFL Trophy defeat to NEwcastle United Under-21a. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

"If he's up for the challenge, he's in the right place," says Alexander of Diabate. "When I spoke to him about signing he was so enthusiastic about the opportunity. I thought he was the type of guy with a positive outlook, he's ambitious, he wants the challenge, he'd fit in nicely."

Bradford's fanbase, the expectations on a club which started the Millennium in the Premier League, Alexander’s standards and competition for his place make Diabate feel this is something he wants to be a part of. If he had any doubts, his Exeter manager Gary Caldwell was keen to push him in the direction of his ex-Scotland team-mate Alexander.

“He said a lot of good things about the club, about the area and about the gaffer," says Diabate, who bills himself as a no-nonsense defender.

"It was good to play at the Valley for the first time in a Bradford City shirt. I've played there before, it's a great ground.

HIGH STANDARDS: Bradford City manager Graham Alexander

"Unfortunately despite the good performance we didn't come away with the win and we're all disappointed with that.

"There are high standards at the club. I can tell they want to win, they mean business.

"At Exeter we had the same mentality. Gary's huge on that, always wants to win and whenever we lose it's like the end of the world.

"They're both Scottish but the only difference between Gary and Graham is that Graham doesn't have a Scottish accent."

WINNER: Exeter City manager Gary Caldwell

Diabate joined Exeter having been released by Stevenage aged 16 after an "exit trial" with other teenagers desperate to stay in the professional game. That was pressure.

"I wasn’t really nervous," he insists. “When I step on the pitch, all those feeling go. You might have butterflies before, but when the whistle goes it’s just about business."

So a game against Carlisle should hold no fears.

"When it's a big crowd and a bit of a rivalry, that's the games I look forward to the most because it's more enjoyable," he says.

He has had little time to prepare, but has done some cramming.

"I learn quickly and when you’re a new player, you’ve just got to ask questions and pick up whatever you can," he says. “I watched Byrner (Neil Byrne) and Jack (Shepherd) play last Saturday. One game’s enough to know what type of players they are.

READY FOR THE CHALLENGE: Bradford City's on-loan centre-back Cheick Diabate

"When the ball was in the final third, I’d take a glimpse at the defenders and see what they are doing and how they are set up.”

Fighting for a place is no issue for a player who wants to force his way back in at Exeter having only started one league game since February.

"By the time you get to professional football you've probably been competing for apprenticeships, scholarships etc since you were 10, 11, 12," says Alexander, whose name was on more than 1,000 team-sheets. "But players need reminding.

"It's not just that you've paid your subs so you're due to play, you have to compete day in, day out.