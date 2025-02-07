Bradford City v Harrogate Town: Beefed-up Sulphurites better than formbook suggests - and Simon Weaver can hear it

Harrogate Town have made a habit of ripping up the formbook when they play Bradford City, but at the moment their manager Simon Weaver thinks it is misleading anyway.

The Sulphurites, who have won seven and drawn one of their 10 games against the Bantams, travel to Valley Parade for the 12.30pm kick-off looking for a first win in five matches, but Weaver argues performances have been better than that suggests.

Last week's defeat at Wimbledon was the only blot amongst six Bradford wins, although Weaver felt that was undeserved.

His own team have been boosted by seven signings and he can see as well as hear the difference.

"The volume in the changing rooms and the communal area in the training ground has gone up a lot recently with the newcomers and with the feel-good factor from performing well," he said.

"I think we needed to change the face of the squad to be stronger physically. We look bigger with probably a few more extroverts and there's more depth of quality so it's been a good January."

Somebody just needs to tell their results now.

Asked what his side need to do to make the difference, Weaver explained: "Just be more confident in front of goal, strike a bit earlier and free ourselves up in and around the penalty box because we've taken an upturn in terms of performance level.

IMPROVEMENT: Harrogate Town manger Simon Weaver (Image: Bruce Rollinson)

"Last week we were 1-0 up against a really strong Crewe team, then we've hit the bar, so I couldn't criticise too much. We were very close to winning but we can take some confidence from it.

"On the evidence of the Leeds game (in the FA Cup) the lads certainly won't feel daunted by any occasion in League Two. it's not a case of that any more, maybe when we first came up.