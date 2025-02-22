Bradford City v MK Dons: Burnley loanee seeks breakthrough moment after highs at 'Bradford-by-the-Sea'

AFTER a breakthrough moment earlier in his career at a place once historically referred to as Bradford-by-the-Sea, Michael Mellon is now seeking another catalyst.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This time in the West Yorkshire city and in the claret-and-amber jersey.

The Bradford City striker’s time on loan at Morecambe in 2023-24 truly got going when he netted a brace against the Bantams in a 3-0 victory at Mazuma Stadium in August 2023, including a majestic free-kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All told, he netted 12 times in the first half of that campaign.

Bradford City striker Michael Mellon. Picture courtesy of BCAFC.

Now the Burnley forward finds himself back out on loan, this time at City, with the 21-year-old keen to make a statement after a quiet start to life at Valley Parade, chiefly due to the form of others with the club making a concerted promotion push.

On earning his stripes at Morecambe, Mellon – who spent the second half of last term in the SPL at Dundee and had a temporary stint at League One outfit Stockport County in the first half of 2024-25 before returning to Turf Moor – said: "I was still very raw at that point. It just took that free-kick out of nothing to make me feel that I belonged there.

"Sometimes you just need that moment to burst through and get that confidence. It helped me out, but I’m sorry it had to be against Bradford!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Derek Adams gave an interesting team talk and the lads were raring to go when he finished.

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"He was absolutely brilliant with me at a time when I needed it.

"I owe him a lot for that, but I’m trying to take as much as I can from the new manager and hopefully I can do the same for him as well."

Just as former Bradford chief Adams had an impact upon Mellon, the frontman - whose father Micky manages Conference side Oldham Athletic - also speaks highly in regards to the impact of Graham Alexander in his time at City thus far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, he just needs a goal or ‘moment’ to really announce his arrival.

Mellon continued: "He’s brilliant and all the staff are.

"Even after you do your session, there are always extras on stuff where you want to improve yourself.

"A lot of it translates into the game for a lot of the lads as well.

"You’re never going to come into a team doing as well as we are and just slot straight in. You have to be patient and wait for your chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is a long season and there are a lot of games left to go and hopefully I can play my part in that.