Bradford City v Newport County: Paul Huntington's tunnel vision as he swaps winning contracts for games

Having spent the last four months trying to win extra time in his career, Paul Huntington is not about to get wrapped up in that again now he is a Bradford City player.

The 37-year-old is back in the routine of trying to win games rather than contracts. The next chance is a Monday night televised League Two game at home to Newport County.

The centre-back who left Leeds United 14 years ago is back in West Yorkshire after a summer which saw him train at a Professional Footballers' Association camp to keep out-of-work players sharp for the next opportunity. The chance to join Bradford looked to have passed him by until an injury crisis.

Huntington, an unused substitute at Morecambe on Tuesday, has only been handed a deal until January, but the door was left open for more. He insists that is far from his mind.

"It's four months so there's plenty of time," he said. "I'm not looking too far ahead. It's getting an apartment and just getting in a routine.

"But it was nice being involved the other night and I'm glad we got something out of it because we've got some key players missing."

Manager Graham Alexander's Valley Parade signings have put a high premium on promotion experience, but six clubs in 18 years means Huntington has more to offer.

"He brings a calming influence on the training pitch," said Alexander. "He's well versed in being in professional football, changing rooms and joining new clubs.

REALISTIC: Bradford City manager Graham Alexander is not looking for perfection

"He was really hungry for this opportunity as soon as we made contact. He was with us straight away, there was no umming and aahing.

"We've had a leap of faith with him, he's had a leap of faith with us. You've got to back yourself as a player and have a hunger to play. It's not going to change his life financially but he wants to play football."

Huntington revealed: "I spoke in the summer with (head of football) David Sharpe and he said there would be interest there but they'd signed a few. He said if anything changes he'd let me know.

"I knew of David but I didn't know him well and you think it's not a fob-off but being polite. He stuck to his word."

Winless in four league matches and with midfield injuries mirroring those at the back which mean Huntington might not be the last free agent signing, the Bantams are having to muddle through.

"The manager said he was not after perfection," said Huntington. "Things don't always go to plan and it's sometimes about how you react.