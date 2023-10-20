All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled

Bradford City v Wrexham: Kevin McDonald blocking out the noise ahead of Phil Parkinson's Bantams reunion

There is an abundance of pre-match narratives ahead of Bradford City’s clash with Wrexham.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 20th Oct 2023, 17:00 BST

Hollywood-backed opponents are set to arrive in West Yorkshire, led by a returning Bantams hero.

For a brief window, the managerial uncertainty at Valley Parade may not be the primary topic of conversation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bradford’s caretaker manager, Kevin McDonald, is blocking out the noise as he directs focus away from narratives and towards the football there is to be played.

Most Popular
Bradford City are still being led by caretaker manager Kevin McDonald. Image: Rhianna Chadwick/PA Wire.Bradford City are still being led by caretaker manager Kevin McDonald. Image: Rhianna Chadwick/PA Wire.
Bradford City are still being led by caretaker manager Kevin McDonald. Image: Rhianna Chadwick/PA Wire.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, he said: “It's big Hollywood stars, it's brilliant, it is, but it's one of those things that come Saturday, in my eyes, it's irrelevant.

“It's a group of football players, a squad of 18, against another squad of 18. That's that. As great as it is to see, come Saturday, the main focus is on us.”

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson made history across his five years in charge of the Bantams.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He led the club on a stunning run to the final of the EFL Cup in the same season Bradford escaped League Two.

However, his return is something else McDonald has played down.

He said: “His emotions will be aside. He'll get a good reception, that'll be that. As soon as that's done, he'll be focused on the game. That's the way everyone will be.”

Bradford are heading into the game on the back of a full working week, left undisrupted by the fixture list.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After a hectic run, an opportunity to focus on training ground work is something McDonald has relished.

He said: “It's been good. We've worked on a couple of things that we felt we probably needed to work on, more on the ball. But it's been good also to not have a game, to need to focus on a game.

"Everyone's kind of been more together, it's been good, it's been a fun week, I think the boys have enjoyed themselves.”

Related topics:Kevin McDonaldWrexhamHollywoodWest Yorkshire