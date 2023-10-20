Bradford City v Wrexham: Kevin McDonald blocking out the noise ahead of Phil Parkinson's Bantams reunion
Hollywood-backed opponents are set to arrive in West Yorkshire, led by a returning Bantams hero.
For a brief window, the managerial uncertainty at Valley Parade may not be the primary topic of conversation.
Bradford’s caretaker manager, Kevin McDonald, is blocking out the noise as he directs focus away from narratives and towards the football there is to be played.
Speaking in his post-match press conference, he said: “It's big Hollywood stars, it's brilliant, it is, but it's one of those things that come Saturday, in my eyes, it's irrelevant.
“It's a group of football players, a squad of 18, against another squad of 18. That's that. As great as it is to see, come Saturday, the main focus is on us.”
Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson made history across his five years in charge of the Bantams.
He led the club on a stunning run to the final of the EFL Cup in the same season Bradford escaped League Two.
However, his return is something else McDonald has played down.
He said: “His emotions will be aside. He'll get a good reception, that'll be that. As soon as that's done, he'll be focused on the game. That's the way everyone will be.”
Bradford are heading into the game on the back of a full working week, left undisrupted by the fixture list.
After a hectic run, an opportunity to focus on training ground work is something McDonald has relished.
He said: “It's been good. We've worked on a couple of things that we felt we probably needed to work on, more on the ball. But it's been good also to not have a game, to need to focus on a game.
"Everyone's kind of been more together, it's been good, it's been a fun week, I think the boys have enjoyed themselves.”