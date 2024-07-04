Bradford City youngster makes move to Championship club Hull City
Wadsworth, 19, has signed a one-year deal, with the club holding the option of an extra year following a successful trial.
The player links up with Hull’s lead professional development league phase coach Conor Sellars, who previously spent a spell as joint head-coach with the Bantams.
Sellars said: "I am thrilled to welcome Noah to the club. During his trial, he impressed our staff, and we are excited to work closely with him moving forward.
"We had to act quickly to secure Noah, knowing other clubs were interested due to his impressive history, including his appearances in a League Two first team last season, at such a young age. He brings undeniable quality to our team, being both-footed, highly versatile, and an excellent athlete."
Wadsworth made his senior debut for Bradford as late substitute in the League Two match away at Harrogate Town in late February and also came on as a replacement in the home win over Gillingham in early April.
Wadsworth said: “I am delighted to join the club. It is a big club and hopefully I can break into the first team.
"I enjoyed my trial. It was different to what I was used to playing, but I really enjoyed it. It is a good set of lads and they’re all decent players.
"It is good to have some familiar faces, especially having Conor (Sellars) and Billy (Clarke). I have known Conor since Under-14s level. They are two great coaches who will help me develop.”
“I enjoyed my time at Bradford. It is a good club to develop at and the loan spells were good too for my development. I am very proud to play in the first team and now I’m at Hull and I want to see what I can do.”
