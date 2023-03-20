A look at how Bradford City could line up next season based on transfer rumours and speculation

Bradford City are unbeaten in their last six league games following their 2-2 draw at home to Hartlepool United over the weekend. Striker Andy Cook scored twice for the Bantams at Valley Parade against the Pools.

Mark Hughes’ side are currently 6th in the table and are four points inside the play-offs and six points off the top three as they prepare to face Carlisle United at home tomorrow night.

In the meantime, here is a look at how Bradford could line up next season based on transfer rumours and speculation, as they look to secure their return to League One...

1 . Harry Lewis He has been a hit since his switch last summer to Bradford. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2 . Brad Halliday The former Doncaster Rovers also joined the Bantams last year. Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales

3 . Sam Stubbs He has proven to be a useful winter addition from Exeter City. Photo: HOWARD ROE Photo Sales

4 . Matty Platt The centre-back has had a solid season for the Yorkshire outfit. Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales