Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 20th Mar 2023, 16:42 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 17:00 GMT

Bradford City are unbeaten in their last six league games following their 2-2 draw at home to Hartlepool United over the weekend. Striker Andy Cook scored twice for the Bantams at Valley Parade against the Pools.

Mark Hughes’ side are currently 6th in the table and are four points inside the play-offs and six points off the top three as they prepare to face Carlisle United at home tomorrow night.

In the meantime, here is a look at how Bradford could line up next season based on transfer rumours and speculation, as they look to secure their return to League One...

He has been a hit since his switch last summer to Bradford.

1. Harry Lewis

He has been a hit since his switch last summer to Bradford. Photo: George Wood

The former Doncaster Rovers also joined the Bantams last year.

2. Brad Halliday

The former Doncaster Rovers also joined the Bantams last year. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

He has proven to be a useful winter addition from Exeter City.

3. Sam Stubbs

He has proven to be a useful winter addition from Exeter City. Photo: HOWARD ROE

The centre-back has had a solid season for the Yorkshire outfit.

4. Matty Platt

The centre-back has had a solid season for the Yorkshire outfit. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

