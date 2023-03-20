Bradford City transfers: Hughes’ new-look starting XI if the transfer rumours are true - gallery
A look at how Bradford City could line up next season based on transfer rumours and speculation
Bradford City are unbeaten in their last six league games following their 2-2 draw at home to Hartlepool United over the weekend. Striker Andy Cook scored twice for the Bantams at Valley Parade against the Pools.
Mark Hughes’ side are currently 6th in the table and are four points inside the play-offs and six points off the top three as they prepare to face Carlisle United at home tomorrow night.
In the meantime, here is a look at how Bradford could line up next season based on transfer rumours and speculation, as they look to secure their return to League One...