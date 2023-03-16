News you can trust since 1754
Bradford City’s top 10 highest rated players this season including recruits from Hull City and Doncaster Rovers - gallery

A look at who has statistically performed the best for Bradford City so far this season

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 16th Mar 2023, 15:09 GMT

Bradford City are hoping that this is the year that they can finally get themselves out of League Two. Mark Hughes’ side are in decent form at the moment and have tightened up their defence.

They are currently 6th in the table, four points inside the play-offs and five points off the top three. They drew 1-1 away at Newport County last time out and return to the action this weekend against relegated threatened Hartlepool United at Valley Parade. In the meantime, using data from WhoScored, here is a look at Bradford’s top 10 highest rated players so far this term...

Average rating: 6.76

1. 10. Liam Ridehalgh

Average rating: 6.76 Photo: Pete Norton

Average rating: 6.83

2. 9. Brad Halliday

Average rating: 6.83 Photo: George Wood

Average rating: 6.94

3. 8. Harry Lewis

Average rating: 6.94 Photo: George Wood

Average rating: 6.94

4. 7. Romoney Crichlow

Average rating: 6.94

