Latest rumour on the transfer front involving Bradford City emerges

Bradford City are being linked with a summer swoop for Queen’s Park attacking midfielder Grant Savoury. The Bantams are not the only club who have been credited with an interest in the Scotsman though.

According to a report by Football Insider, Mark Hughes’ side are ‘plotting’ a move for the player in the next transfer window. However, League One strugglers Forest Green Rovers and fellow League Two side Carlisle United have also been credited with an interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradford City could see the 22-year-old as someone to bolster their attacking options ahead of the next campaign. The Yorkshire club are currently in the play-off places in the fourth tier as they eye promotion.

Savoury, who joined Queen’s Park from Peterhead last year, has been in fine form under former Football League boss Owen Coyle this season in the Scottish Championship. He has made 36 appearances in all competitions and has chipped in with 12 goals and five assists.