Latest rumour on the transfer front involving Bradford City emerges

By Harry Mail
Published 14th Mar 2023, 16:47 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 17:00 GMT

Bradford City are being linked with a summer swoop for Queen’s Park attacking midfielder Grant Savoury. The Bantams are not the only club who have been credited with an interest in the Scotsman though.

According to a report by Football Insider, Mark Hughes’ side are ‘plotting’ a move for the player in the next transfer window. However, League One strugglers Forest Green Rovers and fellow League Two side Carlisle United have also been credited with an interest.

Bradford City could see the 22-year-old as someone to bolster their attacking options ahead of the next campaign. The Yorkshire club are currently in the play-off places in the fourth tier as they eye promotion.

Savoury, who joined Queen’s Park from Peterhead last year, has been in fine form under former Football League boss Owen Coyle this season in the Scottish Championship. He has made 36 appearances in all competitions and has chipped in with 12 goals and five assists.

He rose up through the academy at Celtic and was a regular for the Hoops’ B team. The Bradford-linked man then had a loan spell away at Edinburgh City to gain experience before he was allowed to leave Celtic Park on a permanent basis in 2021.