Latest transfer news and rumours from around League Two relating to rivals of Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town

Bradford City are hoping that this is the year that they can finally claw themselves out of League Two. Doncaster Rovers are currently 11th in the table.

Harrogate Town are six points above the relegation zone. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around the fourth tier...

Salford City ace eyed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Bradford City man Elliot Watt, who is currently playing for fellow promotion hopefuls Salford City, is being linked with a new move this summer. According to Football League World, he is wanted by League One pair Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town.

Newport County man yet to open contract talks

Newport County stalwart Mickey Demetriou is out of contract this summer and is yet to open talks over an extension. He has told the South Wales Argus: “Nothing has been said and we have a job to do first, the gaffer (Graham Coughlan) has said that previously. There are a lot of players out of contract but we need to make sure the club is safe first and then start talking.”

Crewe Alexandra striker expected to attract interest

Crewe Alexandra are expecting a battle to keep striker Dan Agyei at the end of this campaign. The former Burnley man has scored 12 goals this term. His manager Lee Bell has said: “The process (to keep him) is under way, but he will be in demand - there is no point in pretending otherwise. That’s the same at every level and at every club – other clubs want to sign the best players.”

Gillingham want QPR defender

Gillingham are interested in signing QPR loan man Conor Masterson permanently. Their director of football Kenny Jackett has told Kent Online: “He is out of contract at QPR in the summer and is a player we are strongly interested in, definitely.”

Colchester United youngster departs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad