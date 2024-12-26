Andy Cook stole the show as Bradford City edged past Port Vale - and was lauded by both managers.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A talismanic figure for the Bantams, Cook struck twice to give the hosts a much-needed win over promotion hopefuls Port Vale.

His brace took his EFL goal tally to 100 and he achieved the feat in style, with his first goal coming from long range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bantams boss Graham Alexander said: “It’s something we encourage all the time to be positive and just go for it.

Andy Cook struck twice for Bradford City against Port Vale. | Tony Johnson

“Goals like that stay in the memory for everyone for years. It won’t just be Cooky thinking about it, the supporters will and I will.

“I enjoyed it. That’s what you want to come to football matches for to see things like that and it was unbelievable strike.”

Opposite number Moore added: “That’s a wonderful goal to score at any level whether it’s the Premier League or any division. He took it early and it’s an individual bit of brilliance that knocked us back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a brilliant strike and probably their goal of the season. We’re not even halfway through and I bet he won’t score a better one.”

Bradford fell to a defeat to Notts County before Christmas, slowing their progress after back-to-back victories.

Alexander admitted his side had questions to answer following their disappointment at Meadow Lane.

He said: “We had a few questions to answer from last week and that five-minute spell that cost us dearly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In general terms, we tried to put the performance in context so they could go into this game confident.

“The first goal galvanised everyone and it was a really strong first-half performance. Their goal from a long throw was disappointing but it’s a great strike from the guy.