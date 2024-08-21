Graham Alexander says it is important Bradford City have been able to sign winners this summer – and he is not especially fussed about what it is they have won.

Summer signings Neill Byrne, Aden Baldwin, Callum Johnson and Olly Sanderson have all got promotions on their CVs, and midfielder Antoni Sarcevic has more than all of them combined, having gone up from various divisions six times.

Sarcevic, Byrne and the fit-again Johnson also went up from League Two last season, the first two with Stockport County, the latter Mansfield Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been a definite theme of Bradford’s recruitment as Alexander looks to do the same in 2025.

"I'm not sure it matters what level people have won at, it's just having that winning feeling," said manager Alexander, who loaned winger Adam Wilson back to former club The New Saints on Tuesday.

"Buying into my own experience, when you don't have something you can't really miss it.

"I wanted to a promotion-winner but I didn't have it until I was 28, I think (taking Preston North End into Division One in 2000).

"When I did, you think, 'This is brilliant!'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WINNER: Antoni Sarcevic's sixth career promotion came with Stockport County in a team which featured Neill Byrne, who followed him to Valley Parade this summer

"I remember having an even bigger desire inside once I'd had it because I wanted to feel like that again. Then it was, 'What do I need to do every summer, every session?' because I wanted to have that medal, that jubilation, that togetherness.

"I saw one of my team-mates from my promotion team a few weeks ago and I hadn't seen him for probably two or three years but it was like we were back in that changing room again. It's an amazing feeling.

"I think when you get more like that, they chase it more and they can inspire the other players about what's needed. Certainly in difficult moments I think it can be a calming influence.

"Over the course of the season there's going to be a little dip here and there and it's how we progress through it, there's not a desperation there.

"Once you taste it, you want more of it.