Bradford City's Graham Alexander on why signing winners is so important
Summer signings Neill Byrne, Aden Baldwin, Callum Johnson and Olly Sanderson have all got promotions on their CVs, and midfielder Antoni Sarcevic has more than all of them combined, having gone up from various divisions six times.
Sarcevic, Byrne and the fit-again Johnson also went up from League Two last season, the first two with Stockport County, the latter Mansfield Town.
It has been a definite theme of Bradford’s recruitment as Alexander looks to do the same in 2025.
"I'm not sure it matters what level people have won at, it's just having that winning feeling," said manager Alexander, who loaned winger Adam Wilson back to former club The New Saints on Tuesday.
"Buying into my own experience, when you don't have something you can't really miss it.
"I wanted to a promotion-winner but I didn't have it until I was 28, I think (taking Preston North End into Division One in 2000).
"When I did, you think, 'This is brilliant!'
"I remember having an even bigger desire inside once I'd had it because I wanted to feel like that again. Then it was, 'What do I need to do every summer, every session?' because I wanted to have that medal, that jubilation, that togetherness.
"I saw one of my team-mates from my promotion team a few weeks ago and I hadn't seen him for probably two or three years but it was like we were back in that changing room again. It's an amazing feeling.
"I think when you get more like that, they chase it more and they can inspire the other players about what's needed. Certainly in difficult moments I think it can be a calming influence.
"Over the course of the season there's going to be a little dip here and there and it's how we progress through it, there's not a desperation there.
"Once you taste it, you want more of it.
"It was certainly part of our recruitment policy in the summer that we had to bring in more guys like that."
