Former Leeds United assistant Karl Robinson has been appointed head coach of Bradford City’s League Two rivals Salford City.

Robinson was Sam Allardyce’s right-hand man during his brief stint in charge at Elland Road. With Allardyce’s usual assistant Sammy Lee unavailable due to jury duty, Robinson stepped in to help Allardyce try steer the Whites to safety.

The mission was a failure as Leeds slid into the Championship and Allardyce has not returned to management since. Robinson, however, has made a return to the dugout with Salford.

He has been announced as the replacement for Neil Wood, who was axed on December 27. Although Robinson was an assistant at Leeds, he has vast experience of management accumulated across tenures at Milton Keynes Dons, Charlton Athletic and Oxford United.

Karl Robinson assisted Sam Allardyce at Leeds United last season. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Salford City’s CEO Nicky Butt said: “We are delighted to welcome Karl to Salford City as our new head coach. Throughout the interview and appointment process he impressed us with his wealth of knowledge and ability.

“Salford City’s ambition is to play as high up in the Football League as possible so when we entered the recruitment process we felt it was important for us to appoint someone with experience of managing at a higher level, and Karl’s long-term vision for the club, drive and determination excited us.”