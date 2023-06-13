Bradford City have one of the most formidable squads in League Two.

The talent they possess could not get them over the line in last season’s promotion race but they will be fancied by many to bounce back to League One at the end of the upcoming campaign.

However, the squad that attempts to climb out of the fourth tier next season will look different. There have already been outgoings and a new signing has been unveiled – Leeds United academy graduate Clarke Oduor.

According to Transfermarkt’s estimated market values, here are the most valuable players in the Bradford City squad.

10. Matty Platt Value: €200,000

9. Clarke Oduor Value: €200,000

8. Alex Gilliead Value: €200,000

7. Sam Stubbs Value: €250,000