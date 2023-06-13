All Sections
Bradford City's most valuable players - where Andy Cook, Alex Gilliead, Richard Smallwood, Brad Halliday and more rank

Bradford City have one of the most formidable squads in League Two.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 13th Jun 2023, 13:22 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 13:26 BST

The talent they possess could not get them over the line in last season’s promotion race but they will be fancied by many to bounce back to League One at the end of the upcoming campaign.

However, the squad that attempts to climb out of the fourth tier next season will look different. There have already been outgoings and a new signing has been unveiled – Leeds United academy graduate Clarke Oduor.

According to Transfermarkt’s estimated market values, here are the most valuable players in the Bradford City squad.

Value: €200,000

1. 10. Matty Platt

Value: €200,000 Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Value: €200,000

2. 9. Clarke Oduor

Value: €200,000 Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Value: €200,000

3. 8. Alex Gilliead

Value: €200,000 Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Value: €250,000

4. 7. Sam Stubbs

Value: €250,000 Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

