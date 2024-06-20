Bradford City's predicted League Two finish compared to Doncaster Rovers, Chesterfield, Notts County and MK Dons

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 20th Jun 2024, 15:24 BST
Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers are among the clubs who will be hoping to escape League Two next term.

Doncaster were knocked out of the play-offs at the semi-final stage last term, while Bradford missed out on the top seven entirely. Both will be hoping next season is their last in the fourth tier but will face stiff competition.

Chesterfield will be fancying their chances having returned to the EFL and have shown plenty of ambition in the transfer market. Notts County will be favoured by many, while it would not be a surprise to see Milton Keynes Dons challenging near the top again.

Deals struck in the summer transfer window will most likely have a significant influence on how the 2024/25 season plays out. With the window now in full swing, an array of clubs in League Two have already started to make additions.

Following the early summer signings, here is the latest predicted League Two table generated by Sky Bet odds.

1. Predicted League Two table

Promotion odds: 16/1

2. 24. Morecambe

Promotion odds: 16/1Photo: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Promotion odds: 14/1

3. 23. Bromley

Promotion odds: 14/1Photo: Paul Harding/Getty Images

Promotion odds: 12/1

4. 22. Harrogate Town

Promotion odds: 12/1Photo: Bruce Rollinson

