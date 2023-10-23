Bradford City are in a league of their own when it comes to support.

As the bottom tier of the EFL, League Two is not a division that regularly plays host to huge attendances.

Bradford, however, have retained a dedicated following throughout years of turmoil and decline.

When the Bantams hosted Wrexham at the weekend, two giants of the league locked horns. It was a game with a lot of eyes on it, with the high-profile status of the opponents being a factor.

There was also a returning Bantams hero in the Wrexham dugout, ex-Bradford boss Phil Parkinson.

Parkinson did not enjoy a winning return, although Wrexham did leave West Yorkshire with another point on the board.

A bumper crowd took in the 1-1 draw, but how did the attendance compare to other League Two fixtures?

Here is every League Two attendance from across the weekend, courtesy of official EFL data.