Bradford City's stunning weekend attendance compared to Stockport County, Gillingham and more - gallery

Bradford City are in a league of their own when it comes to support.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 12:41 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 12:42 BST

As the bottom tier of the EFL, League Two is not a division that regularly plays host to huge attendances.

Bradford, however, have retained a dedicated following throughout years of turmoil and decline.

When the Bantams hosted Wrexham at the weekend, two giants of the league locked horns. It was a game with a lot of eyes on it, with the high-profile status of the opponents being a factor.

There was also a returning Bantams hero in the Wrexham dugout, ex-Bradford boss Phil Parkinson.

Parkinson did not enjoy a winning return, although Wrexham did leave West Yorkshire with another point on the board.

A bumper crowd took in the 1-1 draw, but how did the attendance compare to other League Two fixtures?

Here is every League Two attendance from across the weekend, courtesy of official EFL data.

Here are the League Two attendances from across the weekend.

1. League Two attendances

Here are the League Two attendances from across the weekend. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Attendance: N/A

2. 12. Mansfield Town P-P Forest Green Rovers

Attendance: N/A Photo: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Attendance: 1,995

3. 11. Accrington Stanley 1-0 Milton Keynes Dons

Attendance: 1,995 Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Attendance: 2,523

4. 10. Salford City 2-2 Swindon Town

Attendance: 2,523 Photo: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

