Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly willing to pay over £20m to prise Oliver Arblaster from Sheffield United.

A raft of academy graduates have been blooded at Bramall Lane over the last year but Arblaster has emerged as the cream of the crop.

He has become a key figure under Chris Wilder and even wore the captain armband in the Premier League. There were reports of Premier League interest in the midfielder over the summer, but he was still a Blade when the deadline arrived.

However, it appears Sheffield United could have their resolve tested in January. According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Brighton have made Arblaster a top target.

Oliver Arblaster has enjoyed a meteoric rise at Sheffield United. | Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

The Seagulls are believed to be plotting a January swoop, with an offer said to be likely. Losing Arblaster would be a significant blow for Sheffield United, although the report claims he is no rush to leave the club.

The 20-year-old has been at Sheffield United since the age of six and first tasted senior football on loan at non-league outfit Bradford (Park Avenue).

He stepped up to League One for his next loan move, which took him to Port Vale. The midfielder stood up to the challenges of the EFL and shone, earning a recall and subsequent breakthrough at Bramall Lane.