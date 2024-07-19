Bristol Rovers complete signing of Barnsley and Wrexham-linked forward from Fleetwood Town
The Dublin-born attacker had been reported as a Barnsley target, while Wrexham had also been credited with interest. However, Bristol Rovers have managed to secure the services of the 23-year-old for an undisclosed fee.
He has signed a three-year contract at the Memorial Stadium and there is an option to extend the deal to cover a fourth year.
Speaking to the official Bristol Rovers website, Omochere said: “I’m really excited and really, really happy to be here. I’m delighted to get the deal done and over the line.
“There is a lot of ambition here. There is a clear plan for myself, coming into the team, and I think the style of play is going to really suit me. That was one of the reasons that I chose Rovers, in that there is a clear plan. It’s a really exciting move.
“I’m really excited to show what I can do, and I want to kick on and really help the club by scoring goals.”
Omochere started his career in his native Republic of Ireland with Bohemians, moving to Fleetwood in 2022. Over the course of two years, he scored 13 goals in 71 appearances for the club.
Gas boss Matt Taylor said: “We are delighted to welcome Promise to Bristol Rovers. Promise has fantastic attributes, which he showed in both games against us last season, and which we look forward to developing during his time with us.
“He has shown his attacking ability over the last two seasons in League One and, at 23 years old, has a lot of room to grow and become even better. Promise will provide balance and competition to an exciting group of attacking players, and will be an important addition to our forward line and we are looking forward to working with him.”
