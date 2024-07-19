Bristol Rovers have completed the signing of Barnsley-linked forward Promise Omochere from Fleetwood Town.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dublin-born attacker had been reported as a Barnsley target, while Wrexham had also been credited with interest. However, Bristol Rovers have managed to secure the services of the 23-year-old for an undisclosed fee.

He has signed a three-year contract at the Memorial Stadium and there is an option to extend the deal to cover a fourth year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the official Bristol Rovers website, Omochere said: “I’m really excited and really, really happy to be here. I’m delighted to get the deal done and over the line.

Promise Omochere had been linked with Barnsley. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images

“There is a lot of ambition here. There is a clear plan for myself, coming into the team, and I think the style of play is going to really suit me. That was one of the reasons that I chose Rovers, in that there is a clear plan. It’s a really exciting move.

“I’m really excited to show what I can do, and I want to kick on and really help the club by scoring goals.”

Omochere started his career in his native Republic of Ireland with Bohemians, moving to Fleetwood in 2022. Over the course of two years, he scored 13 goals in 71 appearances for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gas boss Matt Taylor said: “We are delighted to welcome Promise to Bristol Rovers. Promise has fantastic attributes, which he showed in both games against us last season, and which we look forward to developing during his time with us.