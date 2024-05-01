Bristol Rovers make transfer decision on former Doncaster Rovers, Millwall and Portsmouth man
The 31-year-old enjoyed three goal-laden years in South Yorkshire before leaving for Portsmouth in 2019. A stint with Lincoln City followed his Fratton Park stay before he arrived at Bristol Rovers in 2022.
After netting 17 goals in 84 appearances for the club, he is set to leave this summer and become available to snap up as a free agent. In a statement, the club said: “Bristol Rovers would like to place on record our sincere thanks to those players departing the club this summer and wish them every success in their future careers.”
Marquis was in and out of the Gas side during the 2023/24 campaign, making just 13 starts over the course of his 39 league outings. He will be moving on this summer alongside Sam Finley, Josh Grant, Lewis Gordon, James Gibbons, Harvey Greenslade and Ryan Jones.
An experienced frontman at EFL level, it would hardly be a surprise to see Marquis attract suitors over the summer. He was particularly impressive in front of goal for Doncaster, notching 66 goals in 153 appearances.
Retained lists are being issued up and down the country following the end of the regular League One, League Two and National League seasons. High-profile casualties include former Leeds United midfielder Adam Clayton and ex-Hull City captain Curtis Davies.
