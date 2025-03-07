Bristol Rovers v Huddersfield Town: Michael Duff's revelation about midfielder's injury ahead of Rovers return

HUDDERSFIELD Town may not be particularly full of the joys of spring ahead of their first visit to the blue half of Bristol in 14 years - but one of their players has a bit of a sunnier disposition at least.

A disruptive season at Town has definitely been a ‘stop-start’ one for midfielder Antony Evans, who makes his Rovers return today following his six-figure move to West Yorkshire last summer.

A persistent toe injury affected the Liverpool-born player during late autumn and the winter.

Fortunately, the signs are that he is getting over the ailment, which had been affecting the way he takes set-plays.

Huddersfield Town midfielder Antony Evans. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Evans has started Town's last three league matches. You have to go back to late September for the previous time that happened.

Head coach Michael Duff said: "In his last two performances, he’s looked more like the player who we signed and wanted.

"He’s had a really disruptive season, it’s been stop-start with injuries.

"People talk about bad luck and it was Matty Pearson who landed on him in a game and that’s where it all started three or four months ago and he’s not been able to get going.

Huddersfield Town head coach Michael Duff. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"It’s the first time he’s had a real run (now for a while). He is still playing in pain, but it’s ‘pain-free’ enough.

"The obvious thing from that are his corners. In the games against Bolton and Birmingham, he was just chipping them in as he was in too much pain.

"Now, you see his free-kick and corner deliveries and he’s ‘wazzing’ them in with real dip and spin. His performances have been good.”

A Memorial reunion carries personal significance for Evans, who made a total of 142 appearances over three seasons, helping the West Country outfit to secure promotion out of League Two in the 2021/22 campaign while being named their player of the season last term.

He also wore the captain's armband for a notable chunk of the second half of the campaign in former skipper Sam Finley's absence.

Duff, whose side's away form is currently propping up their promotion bid - they have won three of their last four games on the road - added: "It will be a big afternoon. He was captain of the football club down there.

"I know it is not his party of the world, but he spent quite a bit of time and made his name there.