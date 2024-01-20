Burnley defender finds new home in Scotland after end of loan spell at Barnsley
The 20-year-old arrived at Oakwell in the summer window, sealing a season-long loan move from Burnley. However, his time in South Yorkshire was up by January as Burnley exercised the recall clause in his contract.
Fans were left wondering what the future held for Dodgson, who did not appear likely to be parachuted into Burnley’s battle for Premier League survival. The Clarets have opted to loan him out again, sanctioning a temporary switch to Dundee.
He will remain at the club until the end of the season and has been handed the number three shirt.
After putting pen to paper on a deal at Dens Park, he said: “It is a very good feeling to sign for a club the size of Dundee. It’s now time for me to excel now and prove what I have to offer as a player. I want to show this to the coaches, my teammates and the fans.
"The team have done very well in the first part of the season and I now want to come in and play my part and help the team have a really strong second half of the season. I just want to be out on the pitch playing football and helping my teammates.”
Dundee boss Tony Docherty added: “I am absolutely delighted to get Owen Dodgson through the door. He is someone that our recruitment team have been monitoring since the summer and we were big admirers of him and we wanted to bring him to the club.
"He ended up going to Barnsley for the first half of the season, but when we became aware that there was a possibility we could sign him in January, we did everything we could to bring him to the club. There were four or five teams down south and in Scotland that wanted to sign him in this window so we are extremely pleased that we have managed to convince him to come to Dundee.
"He is a good young footballer, who Burnley have very high hopes for and I think he will fit in very well with our system. He is a competent defender but he is great at going forward and what he’s got is a fantastic delivery and he chips in with assists.”