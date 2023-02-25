Burnley hammer Huddersfield Town to keep up promotion push and increase Terriers' relegation fears

Runaway leaders Burnley extended their Championship unbeaten run to 14 matches with an emphatic 4-0 victory over relegation-threatened Huddersfield Town.

Neil Warnock, who inspired the Terriers to victory over Birmingham a week ago after returning for a second spell as their manager, had no answer as the hosts were 3-0 up after 31 minutes.

Anass Zaroury crossed for Ashley Barnes to open the scoring, with Connor Roberts and Josh Brownhill adding further first-half goals, and substitute Michael Obafemi netting after the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley completely dominated a first half in which they had 82 per cent possession, and could have scored more than three before the interval.

Burnley's Ashley Barnes celebrates with team-mate Anass Zaroury after scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Picture: Will Matthews/PA

Their first goal came with just six minutes gone, as Morocco winger Zaroury bent in a cross from the left and Barnes made a run across the front of the goalkeeper as the ball bounced into the far corner of the net.

Barnes almost scored with a flicked near-post header from a Johann Gudmundsson corner, but Nicholas Bilokapic patted the ball away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley’s second, in the 18th minute, was well worked, albeit aided by Huddersfield slackness. Centre-back Hjalmar Ekdal strode forward unchallenged and slotted a pass through for Gudmundsson to round the goalkeeper, with Roberts cheekily racing in at the last moment to tap in and steal the goal.

The hosts extended their lead with just over 30 minutes gone, with Gudmundsson again providing the assist, this time with a through pass from the left for Brownhill to control and steer in from eight yards.

Burnley's Ashley Barnes celebrates with his team-mates after scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Picture: Will Matthews/PA

Ian Maatsen could have added a fourth before half-time, darting in behind Tom Lees to control a superb diagonal ball over the top from Ekdal, only to brush the outside of the post with his volley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield, with little more than pride to play for, did at least test Burnley after half-time, with goalkeeper Aro Muric reacting well to push over a rising angled drive from Danny Ward.

The only bad news for the hosts, during an otherwise straightforward afternoon, was a nasty-looking injury just before the hour mark to Maatsen, sustained as he slipped while chasing back with Huddersfield substitute Brahima Diarra. The Chelsea loanee was carried away on a stretcher.