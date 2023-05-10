The 2022/23 EFL Championship season is in the books and all that is left to be decided is which club will be joining Burnley and Sheffield United in the Premier League next season.

Middlesbrough, Luton Town, Sunderland and Coventry City are preparing for the play-offs while the clubs who have confirmed their status as a second tier side will also find out which clubs will be joing their division next season be it from dropping out of the top flight or winning promotion from the League One play-offs. Meanwhile, there are also plenty of transfer news stories making headlines as clubs now fully focus on building for the next campaign.

Hull City are among a host of Championship clubs who are said to have been in contact with a Burnley striker who is set to become a free agent next month. Elsewhere, QPR are expected to confirm which players will be released after an overall disappointing season at Loftus Road with two names seemingly already confirmed.

Finally, Blackpool are understood to be lining up a former boss for a return to the club to fill their vacant head coach position the manager’s current club are apparently ‘unimpressed’ they could lose him. Here are the latest EFL Championship transfer news headlines on Wednesday, May 10:

Burnley striker ‘weighing up options’ amid Hull City interest

Ashley Barnes has revealed that the offers have been flooding in since he announced that his time at Burnley was up, per a report from the Burnley Express. The 33-year-old striker is now a free agent after the Clarets passed up on the opportunity to activate the one-year option in his contract.

Championship suitors such as Preston North End, Norwich City, Hull City and Stoke City have apparently been on the phone, among a host of others, but Barnes will take his time to weigh up his options. Now he’s looking for the next step in his career having made nearly 300 appearances and scoring more than 50 goals in nine-and-a-bit years at Turf Moor.

Former Rangers defender ‘on his way out’ at QPR

West London Sport reports that QPR are set to confirm a number of player departures in the next 48 hours. Among the players expected to leave are midfielder Luke Amos and defender Leon Balogun.

Chris Martin, Conor Masterson, Olamide Shodipo and Jordan Archer are all also out of contract next month but it’s unclear if any will be offered new deals. Meanwhile, Chris Willock’s contract also expires but QPR hold an option to extend it by another year and it is claimed that they intend to do so.

Former Blackpool boss linked with return

Gary Bowyer is the bookmakers’ favourite to return to former club Blackpool as their new manager with the Seasiders preparing for life in League One next season. The 51-year old has just won the Scottish Championship title with Dundee, leading them back to the Premiership at the first time of asking.