Burton Albion complete signing of former Barnsley and Arsenal defender from Shrewsbury Town
The 21-year-old left Oakwell last year, having failed to make a senior breakthrough. He was snapped up by Shrewsbury Town, making 21 appearances and scoring once.
Sraha has now moved again, signing a three-year deal at Burton following the payment of an undisclosed fee to Shrewsbury. He has linked up with former Chelsea youth coach Mark Robinson, Burton’s new head coach.
Sraha said: “I’m delighted to be here. The club shown interest in me and having spent a short period training here before, I knew it was the right move for me. It’s a really friendly club and everyone embraced me when I walked through the door.
“I’ve learnt a lot from playing games at Shrewsbury, especially playing alongside experienced players. I just can’t wait to get going.”
The defender cut his teeth within the youth systems of Chelsea and Arsenal before relocating to South Yorkshire to sign for Barnsley. He is a centre-back by trade and Burton’s sporting director Bendik Hareide has paid tribute to both his physical and technical prowess.
He said: “He’s a promising young defender with a strong physical presence and we’re really happy that he’s here. He’s good on the ball and he will be a great addition to our squad.”
The move is subject to EFL approval.
