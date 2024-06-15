Burton Albion complete signing of former Barnsley and Arsenal defender from Shrewsbury Town

Published 15th Jun 2024
Burton Albion have secured the signature of former Barnsley defender Jason Sraha from Shrewsbury Town.

The 21-year-old left Oakwell last year, having failed to make a senior breakthrough. He was snapped up by Shrewsbury Town, making 21 appearances and scoring once.

Sraha has now moved again, signing a three-year deal at Burton following the payment of an undisclosed fee to Shrewsbury. He has linked up with former Chelsea youth coach Mark Robinson, Burton’s new head coach.

Sraha said: “I’m delighted to be here. The club shown interest in me and having spent a short period training here before, I knew it was the right move for me. It’s a really friendly club and everyone embraced me when I walked through the door.

Jason Sraha left Barnsley last year. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images
Jason Sraha left Barnsley last year. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images

“I’ve learnt a lot from playing games at Shrewsbury, especially playing alongside experienced players. I just can’t wait to get going.”

The defender cut his teeth within the youth systems of Chelsea and Arsenal before relocating to South Yorkshire to sign for Barnsley. He is a centre-back by trade and Burton’s sporting director Bendik Hareide has paid tribute to both his physical and technical prowess.

He said: “He’s a promising young defender with a strong physical presence and we’re really happy that he’s here. He’s good on the ball and he will be a great addition to our squad.”

The move is subject to EFL approval.

